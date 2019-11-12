EOW arrest two persons in connection with Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers (RSJ), Ghatkopar case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Monday arrested two persons in connection with Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers (RSJ), Ghatkopar case.

The duo has been identified as Jayesh Rasiklal Shah and Nilesh Rasiklal Shah.

They have been booked under IPC sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant/banker), and IPC 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and other relevant sections of Law.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

