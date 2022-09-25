EOW arrests 5 accused for cheating on pretext of providing work order from health ministry

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police on Sunday arrested five accused for cheating on the pretext of providing a work order from the Ministry of Health for the transportation of Covid vaccines.

The accused have been identified as Harmann Sabharwal, Govind Tulsian, Diprana Tiwari, Trilok Singh, and Mrityunjoy Roy. The accused duped more than six people of Rs 14 crore.

As per the police, the accused prepared forged documents from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and were arrested after several complaints were received from Sunil Kaushik.

"In all complainants, the complainants narrated about the same modus operandi and leveled allegations against the common accused. All the complainants claimed that they were made to sit inside the conference room of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in order to execute the work order for the transportation of Covid vaccines", informed the police.

The police added, "After a preliminary inquiry, the case was registered and an investigation was taken up by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). A total of 6 complainants have come forward whereas the cheated amount comes out to be Rs. 15 crore".



The investigation has revealed that in May 2021, alleged persons came in contact with complainants and offered them that they could manage the work order from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for transportation of Covid vaccines. To gain the trust of the complainants, they brought the victims to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which is located inside the premises of Nirman Bhavan.

Accused persons also impersonated themselves as officers of the Ministry and obtained signatures of the complainants on forged work orders. In lieu of such forged work orders, they obtained Rs 15 crore from the complainants.

The police scrutinised and analyzed the bank accounts and other details of the alleged persons and revealed that there has been a huge cash deposit in the bank accounts of the alleged persons.

According to special CP, EOW Ravinder Yadav, accused Harmann Sabherwal was arrested from Agartala, where he was hiding in the hotel Polo Ground while other accused were arrested from Delhi.

The role of the other accused person is under probe. (ANI)

