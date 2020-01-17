EOW arrests accountant from Delhi in connection with UPPCL EPF scam

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested an accountant from Delhi in connection with alleged money laundering of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) employees' provident fund.

The arrested accused has been identified as Lalit.

Several arrests have been made in connection with the alleged investment of UPPCL employees' provident fund money in the scam-hit housing finance company DHFL.

The economic offences wing of the Uttar Pradesh police had also raided the residence of AP Mishra. According to available records, over Rs 2,600 crore of employees' General Provident Fund was invested in DHFL. (ANI)

