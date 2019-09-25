Representative Image
EOW books private company for duping Delhi traffic police of Rs 8.5 crore

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has booked a private company for cheating Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) by fraudulently acquiring a contract for the installation and proper maintenance of "Red Light and Speed Check Camera Systems" (RL&SVCCS).
The matter came to light after an FIR was registered on Monday against Turbo Consultancy Pvt Ltd by EOW on the basis of a complaint made by the Delhi Traffic Police.
The investigative agency said that that the Turbo Consultancy Pvt Ltd, which allegedly supplied and installed faulty traffic signals and speed violation check camera systems across different areas across Delhi, has conned the department to the tune of Rs 8.5 crore.
The FIR stated the "firm conned the department to the tune of Rs 8.5 crore," and the alleged cheating lasted from 2000-2017, after which the Vigilance Branch conducted an inquiry. The traffic signals and cameras were installed in 2000-2007 at SP Marg, Panchsheel crossing, Tughlaq Road, Max Mueller Marg, Barar Square, Dwarka Sectors 1 and 2 and Karol Bagh, among other places, according to the FIR.
"After the installation, the systems did not work for the prescribed time period. As a result, most of the valuable equipment acquired at a good cost by the department lay dysfunctional after one-and-a-half years of their purchase. This equipment remained idle and unused for want of repair and also caused serious operational disruption in terms of management of traffic, prevention of road accidents and violations," the FIR read.
The Delhi Traffic Police further stated that the firm has deliberately cheated Delhi Police by supplying equipment and technology, it was not competent to support.
"The firm made a false commitment and it was understood that the firm knew the actual position of shortfall of capacity, stocks, the supply of spare, import requirement, service engineer support and the related technology up-gradation. The firm deliberately hid the factual position in respect to the above factors and with the intent to defraud Delhi Police supplied the items it knew that it would not be in a position to support for 10 years," the FIR read. (ANI)

