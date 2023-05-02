EPFO extends date for filing applications regarding pension on higher wages

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made arrangements for obtaining applications for the validation of option from pensioners as per the Supreme Court order dated November 4, 2022.



According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, to facilitate this process, an online facility has been made available. More than 12 lakh applications have been received till date. The online facility was to remain available only till May 3, 2023.

In the meantime, many representations have been received from various quarters seeking an extension of time. The issue has been considered and it has been decided that to provide a larger window of opportunity and enable all eligible persons to file their applications, the timeline for filing applications would now be till June 26, 2023, said the Ministry statement.

The timeline is being extended to facilitate and provide ample opportunity to the pensioners so as to ease out any difficulty being faced by them. This has been decided after sympathetically considering the various demands from employees, employers and their associations, added the statement. (ANI)

