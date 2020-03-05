New Delhi [India], Mar 05 (ANI): Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to decrease the interest rate of employees provident fund to 8.5 percent for 2019-2020, announced Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Thursday.
"Central Board of Trustees have decided to decrease the rate of employees provident fund to 8.5 percent for 2019-2020. Earlier it was 8.65 percent," Gangwar said.
The decision was taken during a meeting of the CBT which is the apex decision-making body of the EPFO.
EPFO slashes interest rates on deposits to 8.5%
ANI | Updated: Mar 05, 2020 14:29 IST
