Epilepsy patient dies in Andhra, kin file negligence complaint against hospital

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): A police case has been registered against a private hospital here in Pamidimukkala Mandal to probe the circumstances under which a 20-year-old epilepsy patient from Vuyyuru town died on Saturday.

The family of the deceased, Tirumala Rao, has accused the hospital staff of negligence and his father in a complaint to the police said that Rao breathed his last while they were trying to shift him to a government hospital.

"Tirumala Rao (20) has been a patient of epilepsy since childhood. On Saturday, he got fits and injured his tongue after biting on it. His parents took him to a private hospital where he was admitted at 2.30 PM but by 5 pm he passed away. His father Subbarao complained to the police that Tirumala breathed his last while they were trying to shift him to a government hospital. We have filed a case under section 174 of CrPC and are investigating," Vuyyuru circle Inspector Naga Prasad told ANI.



Merugumala Manikantha, kin of the deceased said that "we brought our boy to the hospital at (Saturday) noon. The hospital admitted him and asked us to wait for the doctor who was supposed to arrive in half an hour. When the doctor failed to turn up hospital staff asked us to take the patient to Vijayawada. They informed us that the doctor would not come in for a few more hours and asked us to either wait or take our boy to another hospital."

"After a short while, the boy died," Manikantha alleged.

The hospital has refuted the allegations. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

