Equine Biotech develops indigenous RT-PCR diagnostic kit

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Equine Biotech, a startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has developed an indigenous RT-PCR diagnostic kit called "GlobalTM diagnostic kit" for accurate and affordable diagnosis of COVID-19, said Indian Institute of Science.



It has been approved for use in authorised COVID-19 diagnostic labs by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The test takes about 1.5 hours to confirm the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in patient samples, Indian Institute of Science informed. (ANI)

