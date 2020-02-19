Equipment used for ballistic missiles found on Karachi-bound vessel off Gujarat coast

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): A team of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists is inspecting equipment which is presumed to be an autoclave machine used for making front section ballistic missiles, on a Karachi bound merchant vessel at Kandla port in Gujarat.

According to government sources, a team of intelligence agencies, DRDO scientists and customs officials are inspecting suspected equipment on a Karachi bound merchant vessel at Kandla port in Gujarat.

"From the shape and dimension of the equipment, it is primarily being suspected to be an autoclave machine which is used in aerospace industry especially to make high-performance composites which can be used for making front section ballistic missiles," government sources said here on Tuesday.

"This has raised suspicions of the proliferation of nuclear arms. DRDO has fielded a team of scientists working in its missile and explosive related laboratories," the sources added. (ANI)

