Equipped with PPE kits, salons reopen in Delhi, Bhopal, Chennai

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): After being shut for over two months barbershops and salons in several cities across the country have reopened after the government allowed them to open following the relaxations in Covid-induced restrictions.

In Delhi, Bhopal, and Chennai salons were seen open with staff donned in PPE kits as precautionary measures. Customers now have to take appointments in an attempt to maintain social distancing.

With several state governments instructing salons to collect details of customers including Aadhaar number, phone number and address, the stores are maintaining registers to note down the details of their customers.

Raju, salon manager at Chennai, said, "It was very difficult for the past three months to give salary and rent. Now, we have opened and are following safety measures."

Aditya Gulati, a salon owner in Delhi, said, "We are using only 50 per cent of the staff, and customers are arriving only after an appointment so there is no waiting time. Police are causing a problem as there is no clarity on when to reopen the salons."

A salon owner in Bhopal said, "We have guidelines from WHO, we have to collect the data of our clients, then we have to sanitise their hands after which gloves have to be provided to them before entering the salon. We have kept disposable equipment, and are attending two clients at a time. We are following social distancing norms and the entire staff is wearing PPE kits."

Rashi Sen, a customer said, "I was scared to visit the salon after almost two months, but after I saw the arrangements made by the salon, I feel it safe to come here."

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that only a limited number of activities would remain prohibited throughout the country during Unlock1, that comes into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30. (ANI)

