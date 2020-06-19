Equipped with PPE kits, salons reopen in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): After a gap of several weeks, salons were reopened in Indore for business on Friday.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the district administration were taken care of in the salons. Only a handful of customers were seen in the salons on the first day.

Salon employees and operators were also wearing PPE kits following standard operating protocols while customers were seen wearing masks.

Reshma, who runs a women's salon, said that because there is no crowd, she is calling the customers on an appointment basis only. Following the guidelines of the government, she started work but at the moment she has not called the staff.

Rupesh, the manager of a unisex salon, said that after about 85 days the salon has opened, and they are working following the standard operating procedures.

Significantly, the government has issued certain rules and guidelines allowing the saloon to be opened on June 19.

According to the guidelines, people with fever, cold, cough and sore throat will be denied entry in the salons. Use of face mask, face shields and apron will be required at all times for all employees and staff. Disposable towels and paper must be used separately for each customer. All tools and equipment used in haircutting salons will be required to be sanitised once used. Staff must sanitise their hands after each hair cut. Also, the records of all the customers have to be kept in a register. (ANI)

