Era of insurgency history now, processes initiated to reach permanent solution to boundary dispute: Assam CM

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 9 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the era of insurgency can be said to be history in Assam, adding that processes have been initiated to reach a permanent solution to Assam's boundary dispute with Arunachal Pradesh.

Stating that insurgency was a major issue in the Northeast that was hindering the progress of the region on multiple fronts, the Chief Minister lauded the efforts of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for steps taken to resolve it.

"Owing to the Home Minister's focus on the subject, the era of insurgency can be said to be history in Assam now, the Chief Minister said as he attended the second and final day of the 70th Plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC), at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara.

The Chief Minister also stated that permanent peace in the Northeast would provide a new fillip to the region's growth momentum.

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, who is also the Chairman of the Shillong-headquartered statutory advisory body, was also present at the occasion.



"The Assam Chief Minister also spoke upon the measures being taken to reach an amicable settlement to the inter-state border disputes in the Northeast, adding that 50 per cent of Assam's boundary dispute with Meghalaya has already been resolved. Processes have been initiated to reach a permanent solution to Assam's boundary dispute with Arunachal Pradesh," the Chief Minister added.

Addressing the Plenary, the Assam Chief Minister spoke upon multitudes of issues crucial for inclusive and sustainable growth and the development of Assam in particular and the Northeastern region in general.

Stressing the need to tackle the menaces of narcotics and flood in the State, the Chief Minister stated the deliberations on the two issues at the Plenary would go a long way in effectively and efficiently dealing with them.

Sarma stressed the need for collective efforts of the governments of Northeastern states for reaching a final and permanent solution to the border settlement.

The Chief Minister added that initiatives such as Udan Scheme have lent new momentum to the communication scenario in the Northeast. Improving the air-connectivity scenario between the states of the Northeast would be a huge boost for the region in general, the Chief Minister added.

Dr Sarma added the need for a museum in Assam to highlight the ethnic, and cultural artefacts and products of the States of the Northeast. The Chief Minister assured the North Eastern Council (NEC) of all cooperation, including allotment of land, from the government of Assam, if the regional statutory advisory body comes up with a concrete plan for such a museum.

Today's Plenary was also attended by Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishen Reddy, Minister of State for DoNER BL Verma, Assam and Nagaland Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi, Governors and Chief Ministers of the States of the Northeast, along with a host of other senior dignitaries. (ANI)

