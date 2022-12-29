Ernakulam BJP protests effigy resembling PM Modi at Cochin Carnival, organisers say it is not complete yet

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Ernakulam District Committee BJP is protesting because the Pappanji (effigy to be burnt) at the annual Cochin Carnival this year resembles the Prime Minister. The carnival committee has given assurances it would change the shape of the effigy and it is not complete yet.

The Cochin Carnival is the biggest annual year-end celebration in Kerala.

"The move of the Cochin Carnival Committee, which has tried to depict the face of the Prime Minister of India as Pappanji this time in the Cochin Carnival, is condemnable," said BJP Ernakulam District Committee.

Regardless of caste, religion and politics, people from all over the world come to Kochi to watch the carnival and welcome the New Year. It is believed that the officials of the said carnival committee are working beyond the barriers of caste, religion and politics, stated an official press release from BJP Ernakulam District Committee.

They covered the Prime Minister's face and prepared it for the Pappanji that will be burnt on the night of December 31 in Cochin Carnival. Those who attempted it have insulted the Cochin Carnival, the people of Kochi and the country itself.



BJP Ernakulam District Committee strongly protests against the said action.

"Following the BJP's protest, the committee members gave an assurance that Narendra Modi's mask will be changed in shape. This is comforting to carnival lovers," said Adv KS Shaiju, the District President of BJP.

65-feet Pappanji is a Santa-like long-bearded figure distinctively designed each year by noted artists, often based on contemporary themes. The figure is set on fire on New Year's night, marking the culmination of the carnival. The burning of the effigy is easily interpreted as a setting ablaze all the vices of the year have just gone.

"It's not completed. The work is going on. Now here some trouble happened. Today, some people came in thought that this has a similarity to our Prime Minister Modiji. That is very terrible. That person attacked our artists too. That was the starting point of the work, not completed. Some persons looked at this and thought of similarity. This happened today. That was only a starting, now it's completed. This is real Pappanji," said Gireesh Chullikkavu, organiser of Pappanji.

During the Carnival, people burn a giant effigy of the old man called 'Pappanji' with a suit and a beard, which symbolises bidding goodbye to the past year and welcoming the New Year. (ANI)

