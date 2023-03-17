Erode: Dairy farmers throw milk on road demanding increase in procurement prices

Erode (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 17 (ANI): Dairy Farmers in Erode poured milk on the road on Friday as a protest against the government demanding an increase in Milk procurement prices.



Dairy farmers held a protest against the government demanding an increase in procurement prices and streamlining the payments.



The farmers alleged that the payment for procured milk is sometimes made after two months, and the cow feed cost has also increased, burdening them.





This has reportedly pushed many dairy farmers to do business with private players.

In the past few days, residents in several districts have experienced a delay in milk deliveries. (ANI)

