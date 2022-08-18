Escaped undertrial killed in mob attack in Assam

Lakhimpur [Assam], August 18 (ANI): Raju Baruah, known to be a dreaded criminal of Assam, was killed by an angry mob in the Lakhimpur district in the early hours of Thursday.

Baruah, also known by his alias Gerjai, was allegedly involved in several crimes, including rape and theft.

The deceased criminal was an undertrial and had escaped from the Dhakuakhana Judicial Magistrate Court on August 16.



According to various reports, Gerjai was caught near a water body in the Kilkili Village of the district. After this, the angry locals caught and thrashed him badly, which eventually turned out to be fatal.

The place came under the jurisdiction of the Ghilamara Police Station. Although the locals handed him over to cops, he was in a very critical condition. He was rushed to Dhakuakhana Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Two police personnel had also got injured in the incident.

"Two injured policemen have come here and one among them received head injuries. After providing preliminary treatment I advised the police personnel who received head injuries for CT scan. Another person named Gerjai died," said Dr L Saikia, a doctor at the Dhakuakhana Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital. (ANI)

