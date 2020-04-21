ESIC nurses stuck due to lockdown seek permission to serve at nearest healthcare centres

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The All India ESIC Nurses Federation has asked the government for necessary permission to nurses stuck at different places to utilise their services at the nearest healthcare centres amid coronavirus pandemic.

A letter addressed to the Director General of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) was sent on Tuesday, following the extraordinary scenario across the nation due to COVID-19.

Nursing staffs from various regions, who were on leave and were scheduled to join back from March 23 onwards, remained stuck at their respective places following the complete lockdown.

Jodhraj Bairwa, Secretary General, All India ESIC Nurses Federation told ANI over telephone, "Due to the lockdown trains and flights were cancelled. The nurses failed to report to duty on their designated schedule. At that time we told all to inform the same in their respective offices. However, after the lockdown was extended, we asked all the nurses who were on the continuation of their leave to inform the local administration and request if their services can be utilised. However, all demanded a formal letter for the same."

"Following several such calls we have written to our Director General to give us the necessary permission letter which would act as an authorised permit to provide our services at the nearest healthcare centres," Bairwa added.

Under the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, ESIC has nearly 46 hospitals and various DCBO run directly by the central government in nearly 22 states.

If allowed, the nurses can give their services at primary health centres, community health centres, district hospitals, and medical colleges under the respective state governments, ESIC DCBO/ESIC hospitals.

A nursing officer stuck in his hometown at Jodhpur said, "I was supposed to resume duty on March 31. However, after the lockdown was announced I tried to get back to Delhi but could not manage any means of transport. I would be really happy if I am allowed to provide service at any of the nearest healthcare centres."

Another nurse stuck in Odisha said, "I feel guilty to sit back at home when I know that my services can be of use at this point of time. I really want to serve my nation, and that hope we get the required permission. I am just waiting for the same."

Although reports of attacks against health workers have surfaced from different parts of the country, however, overlooking all adversities they are playing a crucial role in these adverse times.

"Whether our work at nearest healthcare centres will be considered as duty on paper or not is something that can be discussed later. Right now, our only request is to utilise our services that we are capable of providing," Bairwa said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 18,601, including, 3252 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 590 deaths. (ANI)

