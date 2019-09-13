ESIC to set up 100-bed hospital at Srinagar, 30-bed hospital in Leh

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The ESI Corporation on Friday gave "in-principle approval" to set up a 100-bed hospital in Srinagar and a 30-bed hospital in Leh.

The decision was taken by the ESI Corporation during its 178th meeting held today under the chairmanship of Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge).

"During the meeting, in-principle approval was accorded for setting up of 100-bedded Hospital at Srinagar and 30-bedded Hospital at Leh," read a release by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

In the meeting, approval was also accorded to provide cashless secondary and tertiary medical care services under Ayushman Bharat package rates to entitled ESI Beneficiaries in newly implemented area of 102 designated districts through Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) empanelled hospitals in states where PMJAY has been adopted by the state governments.

Similarly, PMJAY beneficiaries may get in-house medical treatment services as per Ayushman Bharat approved packages from underutilized ESI Hospitals while National Health Agency (NHA) will make payment to ESIC directly.

During the meeting, Gangwar announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for ace para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat. Bhagat is an ESIC employee posted in the Odisha region. (ANI)

