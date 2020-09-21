Essential Commodities Amendment Bill to be taken up in Rajya Sabha today

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Banking Regulation Amendment) Bill, 2020 are among the four Bills that will be brought in Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing on Monday, according to Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

In a tweet, Joshi shared today's list of businesses in Rajya Sabha.

The Bills for consideration and passing include--The Indian Institue of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Banking Regulation Amendment) Bill, 2020.



The Bills for consideration and return include --The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2020 and The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2020.

The monsoon session 2020 of Parliament commenced on September 14.

This is the first Parliament session is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been initiated to conduct the session as per health guidelines amid COVID-19. (ANI)

