Essential services maintenance persons to be allowed free movement by Gurugram police amid COVID-19 lockdown

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): All officers of Gurugram Police on Thursday were directed to allow free movement of technical hands required for essential services and maintenance of households and buildings, amid a nationwide lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to an official directive, a list of technical persons whose services are required for essential maintenance of residences, apartments, buildings, repair of appliances and smooth running of electricity, water, sewage, lifts and more, were to be allowed free movement, either by foot or by vehicles.

The technical people included electricians, plumbers, lift technicians, air conditioner mechanics, internet service providers, domestic helpers and more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the spread of coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649 according to the Union health ministry update on Thursday morning. (ANI)

