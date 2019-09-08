Representative image
Representative image

'Essential supplies, medicines being provided across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh'

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Essential supplies along with round the clock electricity and water facility are being provided to the people in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh region, said official sources in the Government of India.
They also said the hospitals are functioning normally with a stock of all essential medicines being maintained at government and private agencies in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region.
"Essential supplies including 24 hours of electricity and water supply, and sanitation are being ensured. Home delivery of LPG cylinders has been started. More than 60,000 LPG cylinders have been distributed in Srinagar alone. Hospitals and medical facilities are functioning normally. All 376 notified drugs are available at government shops and also at private retailers," said sources.
The administration is also going to launch the biggest ever recruitment drive in the two Union Territories to fill up close to 50,000 positions lying vacant in the government sector.
This comes almost a month after the Central government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
The Centre in August had also bifurcated the state into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without legislature.
Sources said the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) has pledged over USD 800 million to benefit lakhs of apple farmers of the region. Over 300 trucks are plying daily to carry the produce to the sale points outside the Valley.
"NAFED has pledged over USD 800 million for apple procurement in the Valley, which will benefit over 7 lakh apple farmers. The transportation of fruit produce was increasing with 300 trucks plying on a daily basis. Over 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of fruits has been sent to various sale points outside the Valley," said sources.
To facilitate the travel of tourists and locals from the region, the administration has set up airlines ticketing counters at eight terminals. Public transport -- public and private -- between districts has resumed.
Six new projects worth Rs 270 crore aimed at strengthening of power infrastructure and improving power scenario have also been initiated in Srinagar.
Talking about enthusiastic participation of youths from Jammu in the week-long Army recruitment drive in Reasi, sources said, "Over 29,000 aspiring youths from Jammu region have registered and are likely to be screened for physical and medical fitness."
Sources said the elections to block development councils will be held and winners will be announced before October. The government officials in Jammu and Srinagar have been notified to hold the weekly hearing of public grievances. (ANI)

iocl