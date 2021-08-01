Estimated loss worth Rs 632 crores occurred due to rain, cloudburst, landslide in Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority informed that the estimated loss worth Rs 632 crores has occurred in the state due to rain, cloudburst, landslides.

While speaking to ANI, State Disaster Management Authority Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said, "So far, 211 people and 438 animals have died in incidents related to rain, cloudburst, and landslide in Himachal Pradesh during this monsoon season."

"109 houses are fully damaged. Estimated loss worth Rs 632 crores has occurred", said SDMA Director SK Mokhta.

This development comes hours after various incidents of floods, landslides following heavy rainfall were reported in the State.



Chandigarh-Manali Highway (NH-3) was yesterday blocked due to a landslide near the Pandoh area of Mandi district. According to the district police official, the restoration work is still underway.

Also, as reported on July 28, 14 people died due to floods accompanied by landslides in Lahaul and Kullu. "14 people have died in 24 hours due to heavy rains and floods, of which 10 died in Lahaul and 4 people in Kullu. 3 bodies are yet to be recovered from Lahaul. The water flow is very high in Kullu, so we are unable to recover any bodies," Anil Khachi, Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh government had informed.

The State Disaster Management Authority has earlier said that nine people died, 3 injured and seven persons went missing following flash floods in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the National Disaster Management team has also been moved towards the Lahaul-Spiti district.

Restoration work is underway after uprooted trees affected electricity services and blocked roads in Shimla due to heavy rainfall, said the state officials. (ANI)

