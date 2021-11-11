Estranged husband kills wife in Mumbai, arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): A woman was killed after her estranged husband allegedly assaulted her in RCF Police Station jurisdiction, informed Mumbai Police.

According to the police, the woman named Akanksha Karatmol, 21, was assaulted by her husband who stopped her auto-rickshaw and attacked her for not talking to him.



The victim later succumbed to her injuries.

The accused was arrested by the police on Wednesday.

"Both were married, but since last one year, they were living separately," police sources said. (ANI)

