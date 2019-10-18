Etawah: Journalist, 2 others arrested for wife's murder

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a journalist, along with two others, for allegedly murdering his wife here.

Sharing details of the case, SSP Etawah Santosh Mishra said, "We have arrested three people, including deceased's husband Ajitesh, in connection with the death of a woman named Divya in Etawah. All three of them used to work in the same private news channel."

The police have also arrested journalist Ajitesh's alleged girlfriend Bhavana Arya and his friend Akhil in connection with the case.

"The woman's husband carried out the crime along with the woman he had an affair with, and his friend," Mishra said.

Divya was found murdered inside her house in Etawah on Monday.

According to police, the information collected through cell phone of the deceased helped them in tracing the culprits. (ANI)

