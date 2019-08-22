Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences Saifai
Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences Saifai

Etawah ragging case: Preliminary inquiry report denies ragging incident, says VC Raj Kumar

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 07:24 IST

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Days after a video went viral featuring first-year MBBS students being allegedly ragged by their seniors, Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences Saifai said that a preliminary inquiry report has denied any such ragging incident involving the students.
First-year MBBS students of the institution were allegedly forced to tonsure their heads by their seniors and "bow in reverence" to them. A video of the incident that had gone viral on the Internet featured the first-year students moving in a single line with backpacks and saluting their seniors as they pass by.
"Dean, Student Welfare and anti-ragging squad have not received any complaint regarding this incident. A preliminary-enquiry report states that the students have clearly denied any ragging incident involving them. The report states that the information regarding the ragging incident is baseless. It has signatures of all the students," Kumar told media here.
However, he added that he will get another inquiry conducted.
"There might be a possibility that the students are scared to say anything. We will get another inquiry done," he said.
He further assured that strict action will be taken if the reports regarding the ragging incident will found correct. (ANI)

