Etihad Airways makes temporary changes in its route amid COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Etihad Airways on Sunday announced to have implemented "a series of consolidated network changes due to the spread of COVID-19 and its continuing impact on air travel services globally."

"Due to the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus and its continuing impact on air travel services globally, Etihad Airways continues to follow UAE and international government and regulatory authority directives and has implemented a series of consolidated network changes," said the airline in a statement.

"Etihad Airways is working closely with regulatory authorities in the UAE and overseas and is continuing to monitor this situation closely. For passengers impacted by flight cancellations, procedures are in place for fare refunds or for flight changes when services resume," the statement added.

The airlines has urged the passengers whose flights are impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions to refrain from calling the airline's customer service lines unless their flights are scheduled within the next 48 hours. (ANI)

