Etihad Airways to start special passenger flights to Abu Dhabi between July 12-26

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Etihad Airways on Friday announced it will operate a limited number of special flights from six Indian cities to Abu Dhabi in the UAE between July 12 and July 26 for eligible passengers.

During this period, the airline will operate services to Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

All passengers must have ICA approval from the government of Abu Dhabi before they travel and will not be permitted to check-in without the necessary approvals.

The airline made the announcement just a day after the Civil Aviation Ministry announced on Twitter that, "As part of the close strategic partnership between the governments of India and the UAE and with a view to assisting UAE resident nationals who are at present in India to return to the UAE, the civil aviation authorities of both countries have agreed to operationalise the following arrangement from July 12, 2020."

Those who want to book flight tickets are advised to visit the airline's website to view their options and to remain informed on the appropriate entry regulations at their end destination. (ANI)

