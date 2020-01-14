EU foreign minister to give valedictory speech at Raisina Dialogue on Thursday

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): EU foreign policy chief minister Josep Borrell Fontelles will arrive in the national capital on Thursday to give a valedictory speech at Raisina Dialogue 2020, the annual mega-event that will witness the participation of dignitaries from over 100 countries across the globe.

According to an official statement, Fontelles will arrive here on January 16 and will meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh before attending the Dialogue which is all set to begin today and will focus on geopolitics and geoeconomics.

The visiting dignitary will meet his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Friday and will emplane for Madrid the next day. (ANI)

