European tourists run short of cash, Delhi hotels come to their rescue

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Tourists from the European countries stranded in the national capital are facing problems due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. They are short of cash but their hotels are providing them with food without asking for any money.

These tourists from the European countries are residing in Delhi's Paharganj hotels. They are grateful to the hotels, which are providing them with food and are not even asking them to vacate the rooms.

"I am facing a lot of difficulties while moving around. It is very hard for us to get basic essential items as most of the grocery shops are shut," Anastejiya Jerani of Greece told ANI.

"A very few of the medical shops are open. The only place where we can get food is the hotel. We are very grateful for this," added Jerani.

"It has been more than a week since we have been trying to return to our countries. Our flights have been cancelled. We are now running out of cash. We just want to go back to our home," she added.

Demetrio, another tourist from Greece, said that he is out of cash now and want to go back to his country.

"I came here on a trip to India. The hotel is providing all the facilities they can. I want the Greek government to send a plane here to take us back to our homes. I am out of cash now," he said.

Maria Jaffereo of Greece said that she is grateful that the hotel is providing food.

"We are stuck here. Our visas will expire soon. We want to go back to our homes. Our friends are also stuck at different places in India. We are grateful that the hotel is providing food. We are not receiving any help from our government. It is getting worse. We are locked down here in a room. We do not know when will this end," she said.

Marid Rone of France said that she is out of cash and want to go back to home.

"I was in Andaman and Nicobar. Suddenly the Indian government asked to leave the place. I came to Delhi as I have friends here. I am out of cash now. I want to go back home," she said.

To help foreign nationals currently residing in India affected by travel restrictions due to COVID-19, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a letter regarding grant of consular services on a gratis basis.

"As a number of foreign nationals are in the country since the imposition of travel restrictions and are unable to exit the country during the validity of their visa, it has been decided to provide the essential consular services by Office of the Foreigners Regional Registration Officers/ Foreigners Registration Officers to foreign nationals presently in India," said the MHA.

"Stay informed via the relevant postings on the websites of Greek Missions abroad, regarding the measures being implemented in third countries to limit the spread of the coronavirus. In case of emergency, call the emergency contact numbers of the Greek Missions and the Foreign Ministry's Crisis Management Unit," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greek.

France government in a statement said: "Our recommendation to French citizens, who are abroad temporarily is to take all necessary measures to return to France promptly. To assist them, the Transport Ministry has asked airline companies to maintain their flights to France to the greatest possible extent and to lower their prices."

The Central government had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus that has left several thousand dead globally. In India, the virus has infected 1024 people so far. (ANI)

