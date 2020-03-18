Evacuate Indian students stuck abroad due to coronavirus: RSP member in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Revolutionary Socialist Party member NK Premachandran on Wednesday demanded that the government take immediate steps for the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Italy, Iran, Malaysia, and the Philippines amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Raising the issue during zero hour in the Lok Sabha, Premachandran noted that thousands of students have been stranded in the aforementioned countries due to the cancellation of flights.

"They should be evacuated by sending special flights. Kindly respond. The External Affairs Ministry has to respond," he said.

Congress member A Chellakumar also raised the issue and said that students were facing a shortage of food and water. He said steps should be taken for their evacuation on a war-footing.

Hundreds of Indians --mostly students -- have been evacuated by the government from Italy and Iran, though many still remain stranded amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

Italy has reported nearly 28000 cases of coronavirus, while more than 2100 people have died of the infection -- the most outside of China. Iran has reported more than 16,000 cases and nearly 1000 deaths, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)

