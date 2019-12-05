Even after 40 years, no rehabilitation, compensation for families displaced to build Chandil Dam

Seraikela Kharsawan (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Hundreds of families which were displaced to build the Chandil Dam, which was constructed under Subernarekha Multipurpose Project, are still struggling from last 40 years to get their rights of proper compensation and rehabilitation.

Chandil Dam was constructed 40 years back when Bihar and Jharkhand were undivided. Back then 116 villages comprising 19,115 families were displaced. They were promised jobs and better rehabilitation with compensation.

However, the promises are still left to be fulfilled. According to these people, promises were not fulfilled in the way they were supposed to be and now they are forced to live in pitiable conditions.

"Before displacement, everyone had at least three acres of land, but everything is lost now. We have been shifted to rehabilitation lands, but life is really miserable here. Nor the job promises were kept by the governments, neither any better arrangements were made for our livelihood," Shyamlal Madi, their representative told ANI on Thursday.

Another man who had to leave his property behind due to land acquisition for Chandil Dam said, "We were living a good life there. Now they have settled us here without any proper care. We made the house on our own, but we do not have any legal documents for this property."

Chandil area falls under the Ichagarh assembly constituency. Every year the political leader puts the matter of these displaced people on top of their agenda during elections, but never fulfills them.

"Every leader has made this an issue just to take advantage of us and win the election. And after the election, they disappear. They should do something in reality, because we lack even the basic facilities. Our rights for proper education and employment have become dust," said Vinay Kumar.

The Chandil dam was constructed on the river Subarnarekha near a small town called Chandil in Seraikela district Jharkhand. The project is a tripartite initiative among the three eastern states, Jharkhand (earlier Bihar, West Bengal, and Orissa). The dam is about 720.10 meters long (of which earth part is of 300.10 meters long and the concrete part is of 420 meters long) and 56.5-meter height. Large numbers of villages located on the bank of river Subernarekha.

As per the data given by Subernarekha Multipurpose Project office, a total of 116 villages were displaced due to which 19115 families were affected. Till 2018, 13267 families were granted voting rights. Land for rehabilitation has been allocated to 1350 families, while compensation amounts of Rs 6.75 lakh have been given to 10774 families. Though, 12321 families are still waiting to rehabilitate.

People of Chandil will vote in the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections to choose their representative from Ichagarh assembly constituency which is slated on December 12. The election is being held in five phases and the results will be declared on December 23. (ANI)

