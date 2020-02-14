Even after a year, people don't know how 'huge internal security lapse' took place: Dikshit on Pulwama terror attack

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Backing Rahul Gandhi for his tweet on 'security lapses' leading to Pulwama terror attack, Congress leader and former MP Sandeep Dikshit on Friday said that even after a year, the people don't know how such a 'huge internal security lapse' took place.

"Even after a year, we don't know how we such a huge internal security lapse did take place. Until and unless we don't know this, how will we protect our soldiers in the future," he said while speaking to ANI.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday tweeted: "Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?"

"An incident like Pulwama never happened in the last 40 years. There should have been an inquiry but there is no investigation from the government in. The government did not help the families of the martyrs. After such a huge lapse, no action was taken to stop it," he said.

Dikshit also accused the Central government of not helping the families of martyrs.

He also supported former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's statement that the National Population Register (NPR) would be defeated if the states refuse to implement it.

Reacting to Javed Akhtar's statement that the current regime is behaving like a fascist, he said: "There are many traits of fascist in this government."

Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah's comment that his party leaders should not have made statements like 'Goli Maaro', he said: "I would like to ask Amit Shah what about the losses the nation is facing because of his hate speeches." (ANI)

