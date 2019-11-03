Even as air quality dips in national capital, Punjab farmers continue to burn stubble

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Farmers in Punjab continued to burn stubble even as the air quality in the national capital and its adjoining areas dipped to 'Hazardous' category on Sunday.



According to the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), incidents of straw burning have increased this year.



The district administration on November 2 had penalised 133 farmers for resorting to stubble burning with the minimum fine of Rs 2,500.



"Each defaulter has paid at least Rs 2,500 as fine. The highest fine imposed was Rs 15,000. These fines levied after taking stock of the area of their land. FIR will also be filed against those who fail to pay the fines," said Pawan Sharma, Agriculture Deputy Director, Kaithal district.



Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought the Central government's assistance to combat air pollution caused by stubble burning in neighbouring states. (ANI)





