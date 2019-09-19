Even Cong doesn't take him seriously: Javadekar takes jibe at Digvijaya

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday mocked former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh over his 'saffron-clad rapist' remark, saying that even the Congress party does not give him much importance.

"Even Congress does not give importance to him whatever he says. Why should we react? We have seen his mentality after the Mumbai attacks. Since then, he has been making such statements," he told reporters here when asked to react on Singh's remarks.

On Tuesday, the Congress leader courted controversy when he said that people donning saffron clothes are committing rapes.

"Today, people are wearing saffron clothes and raping, rapes are happening inside temples. Is this our religion? Those who have defamed our 'Sanatan Dharma', not even God will forgive them," Singh had said at an event in Bhopal.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister made the comments after a law student in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur levelled allegations of sexual harassment against former union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand. (ANI)

