Even the best calcium injection cannot strengthen Congress: Owaisi

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday attacked Congress saying that even the best calcium injection wouldn't be able to strengthen the grand old party.

"Congress has weakened. Strength cannot be infused into it even if the best calcium injection of the world is administered to it. They're going downwards now and no one can pick them up because they themselves aren't ready to put up a fight," Owaisi said addressing a gathering in Pune.

The AIMIM chief also attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the country is heading towards fascism.

"More than 100 seats are reserved for minorities but has any party given them any leadership position? This is the reason that when on economical grounds the reservation bill was brought and passed in Parliament by the BJP, there was no minority MP to oppose it," he said.

Owaisi also said that there is a new law in Himachal Pradesh where a person, who wants to convert their religion has to give a months' notice in advance.

"If a person wants to change religion, why do they need to give a notice in advance?" he said.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on October 21 and the counting of votes will be done on October 24. (ANI)

