Evening walkers booked, action against shops violating lockdown in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Several evening walkers were booked for violating the lockdown and action was taken against shops selling things other than essential commodities, a Ranchi Police official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, 12 FIRs have been registered against 30 people in the city.

The Jharkhand government had on Sunday announced an immediate lockdown in the state till March 31 in the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

During the lockdown, the movement of all public transport is prohibited and all shops, commercial institutions, offices, factories, godowns, weekly markets will remain closed. Moreover, all places of worship will stay closed for devotees during this period.

Committees have also been constituted by the Jharkhand government at the state, district and block levels in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.

So far, as many as 492 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

