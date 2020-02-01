Events like Surajkund Mela provides ordinary craftsmen, artisans real recognition: President

Surajkund (Haryana) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday inaugurated the 34th Surajkund International Crafts Mela here.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that events such as Surajkund Mela provides ordinary craftsmen and artisans real recognition and value for their skills.

"It also provides them an excellent opportunity to display and sell their products directly to customers. The Surajkund Mela has saved India's various remarkable craft traditions from extinction. For many craftsmen, artisans and weavers, this fair is a major source of their annual income," he said.

The President reiterated the mantra of 'Buy local for a better tomorrow' and urged people to transform this into a movement.

"We should be proud of the items made by craftsmen of our country. By using locally manufactured products, we would be able to help the small entrepreneurs in our area to a great extent," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over Uzbekistan being the partner country in the Surajkund Mela.

"Happy to have Uzbekistan as Partner Country in the Surajkund Mela, inaugurated by Rashtrapati Ji. I sincerely thank Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev for his leadership on such initiatives that make India-Uzbekistan relations even stronger," he tweeted. (ANI)

