"Every aspect, dimension of Indian Railways changing..." Union Min Vaishnaw highlights PM Modi's vision

By Nishant Ketu

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India with technology, every aspect and dimension of Indian Railways is on the path of transformation.

The Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology was speaking to ANI during the pre-launch inspection of the newly built Vande Bharat Express train at Secunderabad railway station.

Vaishnaw said that Prime Minister's vision for transforming railways is a huge vision. Every aspect, every dimension of railways whether it is stations, new train sets, new locomotives, new types of signalling, KAWATCH system, everything is getting transformed.

He further added that the station where we are standing Secunderabad has been redesigned for becoming a world-class station. The tender has been awarded and very soon the work is going to start. The pre-work is already started. the train that you're seeing, the Vande Bharat train. This is a world-class train designed fully in India, designed by Indian engineers, and manufactured by Indian engineers. So this is a great, great, great leap forward.

Reacting to the flagging off of the Vande Bharat Express service by PM Modi from Secundrabad to Vishakapatnam on Sunday morning on the auspicious occasion of Pongal, Vaishnaw said, "It's a very big gift and I thank Prime Minister for this hugely popular train, a modern train, which is world-class, which will connect the two Telugu-speaking people and the major cities which are getting connected tomorrow. It will be a big boon for this region."



Minister of Tourism, Culture and DONER, G Kishan Reddy was also with him during the inspection of the train.

On this occasion, Reddy said that this train will start from my constituency, Secunderabad to Vishakhapatnam. More than 50 lakh people are from my home constituency-based, and the maximum belongs to Andhra Pradesh.

"This train is very beneficial for those people, as well as tourism point of view also. When you will travel by this train, the city is Warangal, where the 100 pillars temple is situated. The temple got UNESCO recognition recently. After that, you will teach Vijaywada, which is the capital city of Andhra Pradesh. Then you can reach Rajahmundry and Vishakhapattanam. Therefore, this train is very beneficial for tourists as well as domestic passengers," he added.



Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on Sunday via video conferencing.

It is pertinent to note that the train will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and will be the first one connecting the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. It will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and will provide a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience to rail users. (ANI)

