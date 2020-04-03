Every family under Antyodaya scheme will get 70 kg ration: Haryana CM

Chandigarh [India], April 3 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that every family under the Antyodaya scheme will get 70 kg ration and those under Below Poverty Line (BPL) will get 10 kg ration per person with additional sugar and mustard oil.

"Every family under the Antyodaya scheme will get 70 kg ration. Families under Below Poverty Line will get 10 kg ration per person with additional sugar and mustard oil. This month's ration will be doubled and reach every household before April 5," Khattar said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora has directed the officers to ensure the supply of all essential commodities being given under the Public Distribution System (PDS) at the depots in each district by April 5.

She said that the availability of wheat, rice, pulses and edible items being distributed under PDS should be done in a staggered manner, ensuring social distancing.

The Chief Secretary was presiding over the meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee meeting through video conferencing here on Friday. (ANI)

