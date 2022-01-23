Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation: PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji on is 125th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Paying tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to the nation.

"Wishing all the countrymen a very Happy Parakram Diwas. My respectful tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation," tweeted PM Modi today.

Notably, last year, the Government had declared 23rd January as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement.

Subhas Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.

On January 21, the Prime Minister informed that a grand granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate soon.

"At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him," the Prime Minister had said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister said that till the time the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of the freedom fighter would be inaugurated on January 23.

"Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji's birth anniversary," tweeted PM Modi.

In a major development, it is learnt from sources that from this year, R-Day celebrations will start on January 23 -- birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (125th year this time). It will end on January 30, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

Official sources have informed that the dimensions of Netaji's statue would be 28 feet in height and 6 feet in breadth.

Also, the flame at the India Gate will be extinguished after 50 years and will be merged with the flame at the adjoining National War Memorial (NWM) in the run-up for Republic Day. (ANI)