Every part of India has cultural treasures which have to be seen to be admired, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there are treasures in every part of India which have to be seen to be admired and people of the country have inherited such fine wonders.

"Came across this lovely thread on the culture and heritage of Gujarat. There are such treasures in every part of India, which have to be seen to be admired. Our ancestors were indeed outstanding visionaries, from whom we have inherited such fine wonders," PM Modi said attaching a tweet by IIM alumnus Vinayak.

The IIM alumnus, in a series of tweets, highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat. "Had the opportunity of visiting Rani ki Vav, Patan and Surya Mandir at Modhera, Gujarat. Stepping inside these campuses sends a chill down your spine. The sheer audacity of the skill and vision of those who built these structures 1000 years ago is incomprehensible," he said.



He also said that Rani ki Vav is built 4 stories below the ground, as an inverted temple.

"It honours water, and is a water harvesting structure. Built about 1000 years ago, it represents the zenith of sustainable dev policy, maru-gurjara architecture, exquisite sculpture, devotion and spirituality," he said.

"Visiting places like this gives one a sense of confidence. As young Indians, it helps expand our view of our own capabilities. We are also capable of beauty, magic & originality. We are more than just cheap copies of other ways of living. We have something beautiful of our own," he added. (ANI)

