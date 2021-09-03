Every personnel should follow traffic rules, says Delhi Police issuing strict directions

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Highlighting that during 2020, 41 Delhi Police personnel and in 2021 (till date) 14 personnel died in traffic accidents, the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Traffic) on Friday issued an order giving strict directions that every police personnel should observe traffic rules.



It stated that if any policeman is found violating traffic rules, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)/Traffic concerned must send information to DCP/Unit where the violator is serving for initiation of suitable departmental action for misconduct.

The order read, "It is being noticed that several Delhi Police personnel are not following traffic rules while driving vehicles. Riding two-wheelers without a helmet, triple riding on two-wheelers, not wearing seat belts in a four-wheeler, using mobile in hand during driving and defective number plate are some visible traffic offences, which are captured by the public and put on social media causing embarrassment."

"If anyone is found violating, apart from usual prosecution by Traffic Police, DCP/Traffic concerned must send information to the DCP of Distt./Unit where the violator is serving for initiation of suitable departmental action for this misconduct. This should be brought to the notice of all the policemen," it said. (ANI)

