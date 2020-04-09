Every quarantine centre in Delhi to have ACP, says Chief Secy

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Delhi government has said that one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), in every quarantine centre, will be deployed in a shift to ensure that COVID-19 affected individuals remain in these centres.
"In every quarantine centre, established in each district, one Assistant Commissioner of Police shall be deployed in a shift to maintain law and order and to ensure that COVID-19 affected persons remain in quarantine centres," the Delhi Chief Secretary said on Wednesday.
Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi in the battle to contain coronavirus and nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas.
He also said that the government has made wearing face masks compulsory and anyone stepping out will need to wear it or face action.
The identified hotspots in Delhi are:
1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
3. Shahjahanabad Society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
4. Dinpur Village
5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
7. B Block, Jhangirpuri
8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi
9. Mansara Appartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi
10. Three Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi
11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092
12. Vardhman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi
13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi
14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar Wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi
15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi
16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar, Delhi 110092
17. J and K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden
18. G, H, J, Blocks, Old Seemapuri
19. F- 70 to 90 Block, Dilshad Colony
20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 669 total COVID-19 cases in Delhi, including 21 cured/discharged/migrated and nine deaths. (ANI)
Every quarantine centre in Delhi to have ACP, says Chief Secy
ANI | Updated: Apr 09, 2020 13:58 IST
New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Delhi government has said that one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), in every quarantine centre, will be deployed in a shift to ensure that COVID-19 affected individuals remain in these centres.