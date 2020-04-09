Every quarantine centre in Delhi to have ACP, says Chief Secy

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Delhi government has said that one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), in every quarantine centre, will be deployed in a shift to ensure that COVID-19 affected individuals remain in these centres.

"In every quarantine centre, established in each district, one Assistant Commissioner of Police shall be deployed in a shift to maintain law and order and to ensure that COVID-19 affected persons remain in quarantine centres," the Delhi Chief Secretary said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi in the battle to contain coronavirus and nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas.

He also said that the government has made wearing face masks compulsory and anyone stepping out will need to wear it or face action.

The identified hotspots in Delhi are:

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi

3. Shahjahanabad Society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

7. B Block, Jhangirpuri

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

9. Mansara Appartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

10. Three Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092

12. Vardhman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi

13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar Wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi

16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar, Delhi 110092

17. J and K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks, Old Seemapuri

19. F- 70 to 90 Block, Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 669 total COVID-19 cases in Delhi, including 21 cured/discharged/migrated and nine deaths. (ANI)

