Every word spoken in Parliament must be after due thought, can't be based on unverified situations: Vice President Dhankar at ICAR event

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Noting that the provision under Article 105 of Constitution of MPs not being liable to proceedings in court for words spoken in Parliament is not an "unqualified privilege", Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said on Friday that members should speak in House with responsibility and credibility and "it can't be based on unverified situations".

Addressing the 61st convocation ceremony of ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, PUSA here, Dhankar, who is Chairman of Rajya Sabha, said the Parliament is the temple of democracy and is meant for dialogue, debate, discussion and deliberation.

He said it is the responsibility of the presiding officer to see that words spoken in the House do not hurt a person who is not a member of the House. Dhankar said that if such words are spoken outside the Parliament, these can lead to civil or criminal case.

The Vice President said India's rise is exponential and unstoppable and there can be an attempt to hurt it on the basis of "unfounded parameters" and "it is the job of intelligentsia and every person particularly young minds to take note of it and neutralize it".

Dhankar expressed concern at disruptions in Parliament.

He said India is the largest democracy of the world and Parliament is the biggest temple of democracy and whoever speaks in that temple, "there can be no case against him, neither civil nor criminal".

The Rajya Sabha Chairman said the makers of Constitution have given such a huge right through Article 105 that the Member of Parliament will speak freely in the House.

"This is a privilege but we ignore that this privilege is not unqualified. None of the 140 crore people can file a case - civil or criminal, then it is our responsibility that whatever we speak in the House, we speak responsibly and in a verfied manner. Under the rules, it is the duty of the Presiding Officer (to see) that there is no hurt to any person outside the House," he said.

"If the same thing is said outside the House, then the affected person can file a defamation case, can also file a criminal case. This privilege comes with very heavy responsibility and that responsibility is that every word spoken in the parliament must be after due thought, after due consideration. It can't be based on unverified situations," he added.

He said that Parliament cannot be allowed to become an arena where there is free fall of information.

"Parliament, the temple of democracy is meant for dialogue, debate, discussion and deliberations. When instead of this, there is disruption and disturbance in this temple, I get input from thousands of people that they are saddened by this behaviour. Through you, I would urge that people should think seriously and worry about these issues because when India's rise is exponential and unstoppable, then malicious attempts to attack it on baseless parameters can come from anywhere," he said.

The first half of budget session saw frequent disruptions over the Opposition's demand relating to Hindenburg-Adani row.

The Opposition parties, which were demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the issue, forced disruptions both in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

The first half of budget session concluded on February 13 and the second half will commence from March 13 and continue to till April 6.

A total of 402 students, including those from India and abroad, received their Post Graduate and Doctoral degrees during the convocation.

The event was also attended by Union Minster of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary. (ANI)