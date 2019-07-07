Congress leader Siddaramaiah speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Congress leader Siddaramaiah speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Everybody expected to be loyal to party, not me: Cong leader Siddaramaiah

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 13:23 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 07 (ANI): Refuting claims about him being the reason behind the crisis in the ruling Karnataka coalition, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that everybody is expected to be loyal to the party and not to a particular person.
"I am in touch with 5-6 MLAs. I can't reveal all the details. Everybody is loyal to the party. It is not a question of a person being loyal to me. Everybody is expected to be loyal to the party," Siddaramaiah told reporters when asked about the future course of action.
The statement by the former chief minister comes a day after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi claimed that Siddaramaiah could be behind the resignation of the 11 coalition MLAs.
"I feel that Siddaramaiah does not want this government to continue. He is probably trying to once again Chief Minister," he told reporters on Saturday here adding, "We are observing the situation. When the government falls by itself, we can do anything."
The over 13 month-old Karnataka coalition government of Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress on Saturday slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly.
However, JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath said that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them. However, the Speaker has not yet accepted the resignations.
After this dramatic turn of events, the state government appeared to have fallen into a minority forcing Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is in the US, to cut short his visit. He is expected to fly back here on Sunday.
Responding to the developments, BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday said, "I am going to Tumkur and I will come back at 4 pm. You know about the political developments. Let's wait and see. I do not want to answer to what HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah say. I am nowhere related to this."

While senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said he wants the alliance government to continue. "We want that this should go on smoothly," he said.
Siddaramaiah late on Saturday evening held a meeting with the party MLAs where he is believed to have discussed among other things the current political situation in the state. The meeting took place at his house.
The strength of the ruling coalition in Karnataka has come down to 105, which is eight short of the half-way mark of 113 for a majority.
Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned from the government earlier this week.
Those MLAs, who resigned from the Assembly, include BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, S Hebbar, Mahesh Kumatalli, Gopalayya, Ramesh Jharkiholi, and Pratap Gowda Patil. The dissident MLAs have reached Mumbai and are staying in Sofitel hotel. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 18:07 IST

"Real culprits" will be caught soon: Khattar after meeting slain...

Karnal (Haryana) [India], July 7 (ANI): A day after well-known doctor Rajiv Gupta was shot dead, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited his family here and assured them that the "real culprits" will be apprehended soon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:50 IST

Adityanath orders removal of SDM, other officals in Gorakhpur division

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 07 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, after reviewing the progress of works in Gorakhpur division, directed removal of the sub-divisional magistrate of Sadar Maharajganj due to poor performance.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:47 IST

Had submitted resignation to Rahul Gandhi 8-10 days ago:...

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that he had submitted his resignation from the post of Congress General Secretary to Rahul Gandhi '8-10 days' ago.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:46 IST

'Modi's criticism, breaking alliance with BJP led to TDP's...

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lost in the recent elections because its leaders criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it parted ways with the Bharatiya Janta Party, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:43 IST

Indian Coast Guard saves 13 fishermen off West Bengal coast

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday saved the life of 13 fishermen stranded in the sea onboard a distressed fishing vessel from Bangladesh waters.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:37 IST

Cong leaders confident that Karnataka crisis will end on a happy note

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): Notwithstanding political turmoil that has rocked Congress-JDS coalition government in the state, the Congress leaders on Sunday exuded confidence that they would survive the crisis.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:34 IST

Gujarat: Heavy rain throws normal life out of gear

Chhota Udepur (Gujarat) [India], July 7 (ANI): Several roads and bridges submerged in water on Saturday in various parts of the state due to the heavy rain, throwing daily life out of gear.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:28 IST

Idea to appoint 3-member committee to run Mumbai Congress...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7(ANI) : Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday dubbed Milind Deora's proposal to appoint a three-member committee to lead the state unit of the party as 'inappropriate.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:26 IST

Mumbai: Anti narcotics cell seizes 180 kg drugs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 07(ANI) : Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday seized 180 kilograms of drugs from Mankhurd area in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:19 IST

Nanda Devi: ITBP team airlifted from Base Camp to Pithoragarh on Sunday

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Eleven member Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineers' team who retrieved the bodies of mountaineers successfully from Nanda Devi East were airlifted from the Base Camp to Pithoragarh on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:18 IST

Indian Army to buy American howitzer ammo for long-range accurate strikes

New Delhi ((India), July 7 (ANI): Seeking to acquire the capability to hit enemy positions close to populated areas without causing collateral damage, the Indian Army is in the process of acquiring Excalibur guided long-range artillery ammunition which can strike targets more than 50 km away.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:17 IST

We need to think about sugar production cost, says Sharad Pawar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that some factories have been spending too much on the production of sugar hence there is a need to think about the expense in its production in order for the industry to flourish.

Read More
iocl