Everyone can find solutions to present-day problems from Lord Krishna's life: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Emphasizing on the life and teachings of Lord Krishna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that everyone can find solutions to present-day problems from the Supreme Being's life.

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, PM Modi said, "Everyone can find solutions to present-day problems from Shri Krishna's life. And the noble being that he was, although a millennia ago, yet it is as relevant as ever in providing solutions to problems as well as inspiration today."

On the occasion of Janmashtami, the Prime Minister said that the festival comes along providing renewed inspiration and energy. "Can anyone even imagine the greatness of his personality, that even after thousands of years, the festival comes along with renewed novelty, a new inspiration, with fresh energy."

Recalling the famous tale of friendship between Lord Krishna and Sudama, PM Modi said, "What qualities should the virtue of friendship possess? Who can forget the story of Sudama? And on the battlefield, despite possessing such greatness, accepting the role of a charioteer. One feels a sense of newness in whatever he does." (ANI)