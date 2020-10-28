Everyone is free to decide which party they want to join: Sachin Pilot on Scindia being termed as 'Gaddar'

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Reacting to Congress leaders terming BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as 'Gadda' (traitor), Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that everyone is free to decide which party they want to be in and the public ultimately decides who is wrong or right.

"I believe everyone is free to decide which party they want to be in and the public ultimately decides who is wrong or right," said Pilot on being asked about his party leaders terming Jyotiraditya Scindia 'gaddar'.

Scindia had quit Congress to join BJP earlier this year.

"The public voted for the government that was formed here and now Shivraj Singh Chouhan has become the Chief Minister but the public is not accepting this. Congress holds a strong place in the 28 places (assembly seats) where elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh," said Pilot.





"Our candidate will win with a good majority. The public watches every action of their representative. Not only in Madhya Pradesh but in other places in Bihar, Congress candidates will win," he added.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

In the 230-member assembly, the BJP currently has 107 MLAs and Congress 88. There are 4 independent MLAs, 2 from BSP and a lone Samajwadi Party MLA. (ANI)





