Everyone is safe, videos of attacks on Bihar migrants fake: Patna ADG

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 3 (ANI): A senior Bihar Police officer said on Friday the Tamil Nadu Police has informed that videos circulating on social media showing alleged attacks on migrant labourers in the southern state were "false" and "misleading".

"Bihar DGP has spoken to TN DGP. Other senior officers of the Bihar Police are in touch with senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Police. The Tamil Nadu Police has said that the said videos are fake and misleading," Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Patna, JS Gangwar told ANI.

Stating that the alleged videos were of some old personal disputes, he said Tamil Nadu Police is providing protection to migrant workers.

"Videos of some old personal disputes were shot and it was published saying that it is against residents of Bihar. They have said that no such incident has taken place. Tamil Nadu Police is taking action continuously and providing protection," said Gangwar, ADG (HQ) Patna.

He said, "Everyone is safe and there is no problem."

"Bihar Police is speaking to the people concerned to verify the new reports & trying to find out if there is any problem at all. Right now, nothing as such has come to light," he added.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu clarified that the videos circulating on social media were false and "mischievous."



"Somebody in Bihar has posted a false and mischievous video saying that the migrant workers of Bihar are attacked in Tamil Nadu. Two videos are posted and both are false videos. These two incidents happened earlier in time in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. In both cases, the clash was not between Tamil Nadu people and migrant workers. One was a clash between two groups of Bihar migrant workers and another video was a clash between two local residents of Coimbatore. They are all Tamil Nadu people," DGP Babu said.

The DGP further said that the facts are twisted to make it appear that the migrant workers of Bihar are attacked in Tamil Nadu.

"Here, people are leaving very peacefully. Law and order is maintained very well in the state of Tamil Nadu. All the people are living in harmony," he added.

The Tamil Nadu Police clarification came after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took note of media reports on the videos and directed the state chief secretary and DGP to speak to officials in the Tamil Nadu government and ensure the safety of Bihar labourers.

"I have come to know through newspapers about attacks on labourers from Bihar working in Tamil Nadu. I have directed the chief secretary and director general of police of Bihar to talk to the officials of the Tamil Nadu government and ensure the safety of labourers from Bihar living there," Kumar said in a tweet.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also said that Tamil Nadu Police has clarified that the videos are "baseless."

He took to Twitter last night as well to say, "DGP Tamil Nadu is categorically stating that it is completely baseless and rumour mongering that migrant workers of Bihar are being targeted in Tamil Nadu. Old video of violence is mischievously being spread stating people of Bihar are no longer safe in Tamil Nadu, creating panic." (ANI)

