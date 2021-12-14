Everyone knows Congress, BJP have internal understanding to finish JDS, says former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said everyone knows that Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have an internal understanding to finish the JDS party.

Speaking to ANI, Kumaraswamy said, "Everyone knows that Congress and BJP have an internal understanding to finish the JDS party. They have somewhat succeeded in coordinating with each other in all of the six constituencies we had contested in."

In the recently concluded Karnataka's MLC polls, a total of 11 Congress candidates won from their respective seats and BJP candidate, HS Gopinath Reddy has won Bengaluru City Constituency.



Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that BJP has already won 11 seats and "we have requested for a recount in Mysuru."

Kumaraswamy further said that the JDS party is focusing on the 2023 general elections in Karnataka.

"Our focus is on the 2023 general elections (in Karnataka). We are working on developing the strength for that. We are not bothered with the result of the Karnataka Legislative Council elections," he added. (ANI)

