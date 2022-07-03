'Everyone knows what would have happened if incident had occurred in Assam': Himanta Sarma over Udaipur beheading

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in an apparent dig at the Rajasthan government over the Udaipur beheading incident, said that if the incident had taken place in his state, "everyone knows what would have happened".

The remarks of the Chief Minister came days after a tailor Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by two men for allegedly posting content in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma, had sparked public outrage across the country.



"The answer will be in Udaipur. What will be the benefit of asking me about this here? If that incident had happened in Assam then everyone knows what would have happened," the Assam Chief Minister said while speaking to the media.



According to an affidavit submitted by the state government in the court, the current Assam government has taken strong action against criminals, rapists, and drug mafias and nearly 59 criminals were killed and many others injured in police action in the last one year.

