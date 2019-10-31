Everyone should respect SC's verdict in Ayodhya case, says AIMPLB member Mahali

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali who is a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday appealed to the people of the country that whatever the Supreme Court decides in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, it should be accepted to all.

"Whatever the court decides in the Ayodhya case, it should be accepted to all. I appeal that there should be no raising of slogans and protest on the court's verdict," Mahali said speaking to ANI here.

"There should be no instance to incite violence after the verdict. No one should remain in fear. Whatever the court's decision be, everyone should maintain peace and harmony," he said.

A five-judge Supreme Court bench heard the politically-sensitive Ayodhya case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days and reserved its verdict on October 16.

The court is expected to deliver its verdict on a dispute over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh before November 17, when the Chief Justice retires.

The Hindu parties, during the hearing, had argued that the entire 2.77 acres of land is the birthplace or "janmasthan" of Lord Ram while the Muslim parties claimed the title over the land, saying Muslims had ownership of the land since 1528 when the mosque was built. (ANI)

